FIFA president condemns racial abuse in German Cup matches

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has strongly condemned the alleged racial abuse during two German Cup matches over the weekend.

He described the incidents as “unacceptable” in a statement released on Monday.

Infantino reiterated his stance, stating, “There is no place for racism in football.”

One incident occurred during the match between Lokomotive Leipzig and Schalke on Sunday.

Schalke winger Christopher Antwi-Adjei reported being racially abused by home spectators, leading to a temporary halt in play.

The stadium PA system issued an announcement condemning the racist abuse before the match resumed.

Antwi-Adjei faced repeated booing from home fans after play continued, prompting an apology from Lokomotive Leipzig.

Another case involved a Kaiserslautern player alleging racial abuse from a fan during their match against RSV Eintracht.

Infantino confirmed FIFA would monitor these incidents closely and collaborate with the German FA (DFB) to combat racism.

The German Cup incidents follow a similar case in the Premier League involving Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo.

Semenyo reported racial abuse during Liverpool’s season opener, leading to a brief stoppage and an arrest by Merseyside Police.

The Bournemouth winger later shared on social media that the incident would “stay with him forever.”

He praised the response from players and officials, calling it football’s “best side when it mattered most.”

Infantino had also addressed Semenyo’s case on Sunday before condemning the latest German Cup incidents.

He expressed frustration that racist abuse had occurred again within days, calling it “absolutely unacceptable.” - AFP