Nottingham Forest sign French striker Kalimuendo in £30m deal

NOTTINGHAM FOREST have confirmed the signing of French forward Arnaud Kalimuendo on a five-year deal.

The 23-year-old joins from Rennes in a transfer reportedly worth at least 30 million euros (£25.7m).

“Nottingham Forest is delighted to announce the signing of Arnaud Kalimuendo, who joins the club on a five-year deal,“ the club stated.

Kalimuendo emerged from Paris Saint-Germain’s academy before shining at Rennes last season with 18 goals in 34 games.

He previously scored 21 times in 65 appearances during loan spells at Lens before his permanent move to Rennes in 2022.

“When I heard about the interest from Forest, I was honoured,“ Kalimuendo said.

“This is a proud moment for me, joining a team who had a strong season last year and a club with great history.”

The striker added he is eager to improve further after a productive 2024/25 campaign.

Forest finished seventh last term after an impressive run in the top three for much of the season.

Manager Nuno Espirito Santo endured a difficult pre-season with no wins and just one goal in seven friendlies.

The club’s transfer business has accelerated recently with Dan Ndoye, Omari Hutchinson and James McAtee also arriving.

“It’s been a busy few days for us — the culmination of a lot of hard work from our staff over a number of weeks,“ said chief football officer Ross Wilson. - AFP