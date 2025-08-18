Lukaku out for months with serious thigh injury, misses Napoli’s Serie A start

ROMELU LUKAKU will be absent for Napoli’s first match of their Serie A title defence after sustaining a serious thigh injury.

The Belgian striker suffered the injury during a pre-season friendly against Olympiakos last Thursday.

Napoli confirmed the injury in a statement but did not specify a recovery timeline.

Italian media reports suggest Lukaku could be out until November.

The 32-year-old may require surgery to address the tear in his left thigh.

Lukaku played a crucial role in Napoli’s fourth Serie A title last season.

He scored 14 goals and provided 10 assists under coach Antonio Conte.

Napoli begin their title defence away to newly promoted Sassuolo this Saturday.

The absence of Lukaku poses an early challenge for the defending champions.

His injury adds uncertainty to Napoli’s attacking options for the season’s start. - AFP