Arrest warrant issued against ‘Hot Daddy’, two women for failing to attend court proceedings

KUALA LUMPUR: The Sessions Court here today issued an arrest warrant against a man known as ‘Hot Daddy’ and two women for failing to be in court to face charges of advertising prostitution services using the X application.

Judge Siti Shakirah Mohtarudin issued the arrest warrant for Hasli Ikhwan Arif Zul Hasli, 32, and his two female friends, Norhidayah Mahadi, 24, and Norshazrina Md Zamri, 27, following a request by deputy public prosecutor (DPP) Mohamad Shahrizzat Amadan.

The DPP told the court that all three accused failed to appear in court today and so were their sureties.

The judge set Nov 8 for mention.

Hasli Ikhwan Arif and the two women are facing a charge under Section 372(1)(e) of the Penal Code, read together with Section 34 of the same law, for advertising prostitution services using the X application NOTYOURDADDYY (@HOTDADDYYXX).

The offence was allegedly committed at the Anti-Vice, Gambling and Secret Societies Division (D7)office in Bukit Aman here at 10.10 am on Jan 16 this year.

The offence provides imprisonment for up to 15 years and whipping and a fine upon conviction.

In another Sessions Court, a warrant of arrest was issued by Judge Suzana Hussin against Norshazrina for failing to attend proceedings on a charge of possessing obscene film.

The offence was allegedly committed at the Anti-Vice, Gambling and Secret Societies Division (D7)office of the Wangsa Maju District Police Headquarters here at 4 pm on Jan 22 this year.

The charge was framed under Section 5 (1)(a) of the Film Censorship Act 2002 which provides a fine of not less than RM10,000 and not more than RM50,000 or imprisonment for up to five years or both, upon conviction.

The court set Nov 8 for mention.