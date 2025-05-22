KUALA LUMPUR: The Sessions Court here issued an arrest warrant for a woman after she failed to appear in court to face charges in connection with a case of initiating false communication against a member of the royal family.

The order was issued by Judge Norma Ismail after allowing the application by Deputy Public Prosecutor Muhammad Amir Hanif Ahijman to issue an arrest warrant against Persana Avril Sollunda, 43.

Earlier, Muhammad Amir Hanif said he was informed by the investigating officer that Persana Avril, who resides in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, was supposed to be charged today but did not appear in court.

“Previously, the investigating officer had applied for a court summons from the Magistrate’s Court here to order Persana Avril to appear to face the charges against her, and she (Persana Avril) herself had signed the summons on April 29.

“However, given that she did not appear in court today, the prosecution requests an arrest warrant be issued against her,“ said Muhammad Amir Hanif.

Norma then set June 19 for mention of the arrest warrant against Persana Avril.

It is understood that Persana Avril will face charges under Section 233(1)(a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act for allegedly uploading a fake marriage certificate with intent to annoy others.

She is accused of committing the act on a TikTok account in February this year.

Last March, she was detained for questioning by officers from the Criminal Investigation Department of the Kota Kinabalu District Police Headquarters and was subsequently released.