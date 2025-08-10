Art and culture unite society across all levels says Dr Wan Azizah

KUALA LUMPUR: Art and culture serve as powerful bridges linking all segments of society, according to Bandar Tun Razak MP Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

The Prime Minister’s wife emphasised that art and culture form the lifeblood of civilisation, representing not just creativity but also core values and national unity.

She stressed that integrating art and culture into communities nurtures patriotism, especially during difficult periods.

Dr Wan Azizah shared these thoughts while launching the Art and Culture Revitalisation Programme alongside the Fly the Jalur Gemilang campaign in Bandar Tun Razak.

The event was attended by the Prime Minister’s political secretary Datuk Azman Abidin and Salmiyah Ahmad from the Cultural Arts Guidance Division.

Activities included the MADANI Agro Sale, Rahmah Sale, health screenings, pantun recitations, sports, and martial arts workshops.

A community feast and dance competition also formed part of the day’s vibrant cultural showcase.

Dr Wan Azizah urged Bandar Tun Razak residents, particularly youth, to engage in meaningful activities and avoid negative behaviours like drug abuse and illegal racing.

She highlighted the importance of positive community engagement for personal and societal growth.

The programme aimed to strengthen cultural appreciation while promoting unity and shared values among participants.

Through such initiatives, Dr Wan Azizah hopes to inspire lasting connections and national pride within diverse communities. – Bernama