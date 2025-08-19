ASCC Strategic Plan adoption key to ASEAN Community Vision 2045

KUALA LUMPUR: The ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community (ASCC) Strategic Plan has been hailed as a pivotal move towards achieving the ASEAN Community Vision 2045.

Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing stressed that vision must be matched by action and unity.

“A vision and strategy are not enough. Execution is the key to success. We must work more closely together in unity, for only through unity can we unlock our limitless potential,” he said.

He emphasised the need to promote ASEAN’s shared heritage and culture as the foundation of regional cooperation.

The remarks were made during the ASCC Strategic Plan Regional Forum, co-hosted by Malaysia with Japan’s support through the Japan-ASEAN Integration Fund.

ASEAN Secretary-General Dr Kao Kim Hourn and Japanese Ambassador to ASEAN Kiya Masahiko also attended the event.

Nearly 200 participants, including officials from ASEAN states and NGOs, joined the one-day forum.

Tiong, who chairs the ASCC Council, outlined the plan’s 12 strategic goals, 16 objectives, and 112 measures.

The plan focuses on empowering women and youth, preserving cultural heritage, and ensuring sustainable growth.

“Far from being ASEAN’s ‘soft pillar,’ the ASCC is a critical driver of regional stability, social cohesion, and justice,” he added.

He called for collective action to tackle challenges like climate change and ageing populations.

“The successful implementation of this plan is contingent upon sustained engagement and strong partnerships from everyone,” Tiong concluded. - Bernama