Urban renewal bill to be tabled in parliament this Thursday

PUTRAJAYA: The Urban Renewal Bill will be tabled for its first reading in the Dewan Rakyat this Thursday, marking a significant step in Malaysia’s urban development plans.

Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming confirmed the second and third readings are scheduled for 27 August, setting a new direction for sustainable and inclusive urban growth.

“I think the time has come, because next year the country will celebrate 70 years of independence, we need a new act to revive old cities,” he said during a press conference after the KPKT Budget 2026 engagement session.

The ministry conducted 101 engagement sessions with stakeholders, including developers, NGOs, and parliamentary committees, making it the most extensive consultation in its history.

Nga emphasised that the bill is crucial for revitalising ageing towns and aligning with Malaysia’s sustainable development goals under the MADANI Economy framework.

Regarding funding, he stated that allocations would be channelled to local authorities to ensure effective implementation of urban renewal projects.

Affordable housing reforms will also be prioritised in Budget 2026, with new technologies introduced to reduce costs while maintaining quality.

“The ceiling price of urban affordable houses is currently set at RM300,000, but our focus is on increasing household income to improve homeownership,” Nga added.

The engagement session gathered 330 stakeholders to discuss housing, waste management, disaster preparedness, and local government services. – Bernama