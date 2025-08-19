Record 81 contingents to join National Day parade in Putrajaya

PUTRAJAYA: This year’s National Day parade at Dataran Putrajaya will feature a record 81 contingents, marking a significant increase from 57 last year.

The Information Department (JAPEN) confirmed 14,010 participants and 116 animal assets will join the parade alongside 21 marching bands performing patriotic and cultural themes.

JAPEN director-general Julina Johan announced the return of an aerial flypast by national defence assets during the Aug 31 celebration.

Seven decorated floats highlighting key national initiatives, including ASEAN Chairmanship and Visit Malaysia 2026, will be featured in the parade.

Agencies contributing to the float segment include the Foreign Affairs Ministry, Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry, Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission, and Inland Revenue Board.

Julina said the National Department for Culture and Arts will coordinate the entire parade to ensure seamless execution and integration of all segments.

For the first time, the National Month festivities will include a 30-hour non-stop programme, Riuh Merdeka 2025, running from noon on Aug 30 to 6 pm on Aug 31.

The event at Monumen Alaf Baru parking area in Precinct 2 will feature performances and activities celebrating national unity, culture, and creativity.

A Merdeka Countdown will be held at the same venue at 11.55 pm on Aug 30, while the Eve of Independence celebration at Dataran Merdeka begins at 5 pm.

Held under the theme ‘Malaysia MADANI: Rakyat Disantuni’, this year’s National Day celebration will be in Putrajaya, with Malaysia Day to follow in Penang on Sept 16. – Bernama