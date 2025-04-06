KUALA LUMPUR: Ascend Airways Malaysia, a new Malaysia-based airline and part of Avia Solutions Group, has progressed to phase three of the Air Operator Certificate (AOC) application process and is targeting the launch of cargo operations in November 2025.

In 2024, Ascend Airways Malaysia secured a Conditional Air Service Permit from the Malaysian Aviation Commission (MAVCOM) and began the process of obtaining an AOC from the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM).

In a statement today, the Kuala Lumpur-based aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) and charter airline said it will offer both passenger and cargo services.

“The airline’s first Boeing 737-800 freighter is scheduled to arrive in Malaysia in the third quarter of 2025 to support the final stages of the AOC process and the launch of cargo operations.

“Two passenger-configured Boeing 737-800 aircraft will follow, with deliveries expected by the end of 2025 and early 2026,” it said.

Ascend Airways Malaysia chief executive officer Germal Singh Khera said the airline aims to become a trusted ACMI partner, helping carriers enhance operational agility and meet growing demand for passenger and cargo services across the Asia-Pacific region.

“As a new ACMI airline in Malaysia, we are continually grateful for the support, global outlook, and proactive approach extended by the Ministry of Transport, CAAM, MAVCOM, and other relevant authorities advancing the aviation industry in Malaysia.

“This overwhelming support has enabled us to establish a solid operational foundation to assist air operators and their ambitions in the region,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ascend Airways United Kingdom chief executive officer Alastair Willson said the Malaysian entity will form part of the group’s broader seasonal fleet strategy.

“ACMI is a proven solution for airlines seeking to efficiently meet dynamic travel demand and unlock new revenue opportunities. We remain resolute in our aspirations to be leaders in this space,” he said.

Avia Solutions Group already holds an AOC in Indonesia and is seeking regulatory approval for additional AOCs in Thailand, the Philippines, and Malaysia by the end of 2026.