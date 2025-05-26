KUALA LUMPUR: ASEAN 2045: Our Shared Future has been designed as a futuristic roadmap to chart the region’s course over the next two decades, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He said that in navigating the evolving global geopolitical landscape, ASEAN must strengthen regional resilience as a united entity while addressing internal challenges still faced by some member states, with a spirit of solidarity.

“ASEAN is (now moving towards becoming) the fourth-largest economic powerhouse globally, but this strength must be reinforced through the implementation of economic programmes that go beyond individual countries, positioning ASEAN as a stable regional bloc.

“If some countries are still grappling with internal issues, these must be addressed with ASEAN’s shared spirit of unity,” he told reporters after the signing of the Kuala Lumpur Declaration on ASEAN 2045: Our Shared Future, held in conjunction with the 46th ASEAN Summit here today.

Expanding on his remarks, Ahmad Zahid said that with a population of 680 million, ASEAN must place special focus on developing the younger generation, particularly Gen Z and Gen Alpha.

“They are the future assets of the region. Therefore, we need to craft new education policies and ecosystems that align with the openness of labour systems across ASEAN countries,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid also stressed the need for the world to embrace a multipolar system as a fairer and more balanced approach, in contrast to the unipolar system, which appears increasingly irrelevant.

“We want the world to recognise that the unipolar model is no longer viable. Instead, a multipolar approach is the best way to ensure ASEAN remains a safe and stable region for the benefit of future generations,” he said.

On Malaysia’s role as ASEAN Chair this year, Ahmad Zahid said the mandate allows the country to play an active role in efforts to resolve the Myanmar crisis.

“Several discussions have taken place between Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and the Myanmar junta leadership. We have also appointed a negotiator to find a suitable resolution.

“In my view, Malaysia’s position as chair has been well received and will facilitate efforts towards a solution,” he said.

The Kuala Lumpur Declaration 2045 reinforces ASEAN member states’ commitment to the principles of the ASEAN Charter, international law and the United Nations Charter.

The 46th ASEAN Summit, hosted by Malaysia under the ASEAN Chair 2025 theme “Inclusivity and Sustainability”, brings together member state leaders to discuss regional issues and shape the bloc’s future direction.