ASEAN and EU unite for ambitious climate goals and environmental protection

LANGKAWI: The inaugural ASEAN-EU Ministerial Dialogue on Environment and Climate Change has strengthened ASEAN’s environmental agenda with European Union leadership in climate targets and protection initiatives.

Acting Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani stated the dialogue will establish a cooperation framework while promoting capacity building and technology transfer.

He emphasised that challenges like plastic pollution and climate resilience require collective action beyond geographical boundaries during his opening remarks at Langkawi International Convention Centre.

European Commissioner for Climate Wopke Bastiaan Hoekstra reaffirmed the EU’s commitment as a trusted partner in advancing climate action with ASEAN.

Hoekstra highlighted that 2024 was the warmest year on record and the first to exceed 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

The dialogue coincides with the three-day 18th ASEAN Ministerial Meeting on the Environment bringing together regional environment ministers and senior officials.

Both regions share common ground in geopolitics, trade, and environmental outlook according to European Commissioner Hoekstra.

The ministerial dialogue represents a significant step in transnational cooperation addressing urgent global environmental challenges. – Bernama