ASEAN-brokered ceasefire between Thailand and Cambodia a remarkable feat

CYBERJAYA: The swift and effective ceasefire between Thailand and Cambodia is an unprecedented achievement for ASEAN, demonstrating the strength, commitment and resolve of its leaders, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said the breakthrough was made possible through multi-layered cooperation involving the prime ministers and foreign ministers of both nations, their armed forces, and the trust built among ASEAN leaders.

“I must thank both leaders of Cambodia and Thailand, the Cabinet, and the Chief of Defence Forces here, who has played a pivotal role. The relationship and trust between our armed forces and ASEAN leaders are remarkable,” he said, representing Malaysia as ASEAN Chair.

Anwar said this in his address at the 58th ASEAN Day celebration here today, held in conjunction with the 58th anniversary of the founding of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), themed Towards an Inclusive and Sustainable ASEAN Future.

Anwar said that the high level of trust and confidence enabled all parties to secure an understanding quickly, noting that in the history of ceasefires worldwide over the past decades, if not centuries, this might be the first to work so fast and effectively.

Anwar said the United States and China had committed to supporting logistics in the ceasefire area but left it entirely to the bilateral understanding between Thailand and Cambodia, moderated by Malaysia.

“All ASEAN leaders have pledged to provide whatever support is necessary to secure lasting peace between the two countries,” he said.

He added that the achievement was possible because Malaysia, as ASEAN Chair, had received the mandate and backing of all ASEAN leaders, giving added weight to its mediation efforts.

Thailand and Cambodia agreed to implement a ceasefire effective midnight on July 28 at a special meeting in Malaysia chaired by Anwar. The meeting was held following heightened tensions between the two Southeast Asian neighbours.

“If this is a good beginning, it augurs well for the future of ASEAN in terms of attaining geopolitical strategy,” Anwar said, adding that Myanmar would be the bloc’s next major challenge.

According to him, progress has been made towards securing a ceasefire in Myanmar, with the foreign ministers of Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia expected to visit the country soon to press for an end to violence, cessation of hostilities and the resumption of dialogue among stakeholders.

Turning to the economic agenda, Anwar said one of the key issues for deliberation at the October ASEAN Summit would be boosting intra-ASEAN trade, cross-border investments, regional energy grid connectivity and other collaborative economic initiatives.

Meanwhile, Anwar described the celebration of ASEAN’s 58th anniversary as a source of pride and shared appreciation, not only to commemorate the achievements since its founding, but also as a moment to give thanks for the progress made.

He said ASEAN’s success today is inseparable from the ideas, vision and struggles of the founding leaders of its member states. However, he cautioned that challenges to the region persist, and ASEAN will only remain relevant if it faces them with a strong commitment.

ASEAN was established on Aug 8, 1967 in Bangkok, with the signing of the Bangkok Declaration by its five founding members, namely Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore and Thailand.- Bernama