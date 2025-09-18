Sabah floods worsen with over 3,100 evacuees across six districts

KUALA LUMPUR: The flood situation in Sabah has worsened significantly, with the number of evacuees at temporary relief centres increasing to 3,134 people from 916 families this morning.

This marks a rise from 2,919 people from 814 families recorded as of yesterday evening.

The Sabah State Disaster Management Committee confirmed that all evacuees are currently housed at 27 relief centres across six affected districts.

These districts include Beaufort, Membakut, Penampang, Papar, Putatan, and Sipitang.

Evacuee numbers in Sipitang continue to rise while figures remain unchanged in Beaufort, Papar, and Putatan.

Penampang and Membakut have recorded decreases in their evacuee numbers.

A total of 127 villages have been affected by the floods that struck Sabah since September 9.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department has forecast thunderstorms in several areas of Sabah this morning and afternoon.

Further thunderstorms are expected in parts of the interior at night.

Meanwhile, Sarawak’s disaster committee reported that eight people from a single family remain sheltered at the Dewan Suarah relief centre in Marudi.

This centre opened at 2 pm yesterday.

Additionally, 103 people from 27 families housed at the Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan (Cina) Keetee relief centre in Long Lama have returned home.

The Telang Usan district centre was closed at 4 pm yesterday. – Bernama