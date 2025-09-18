Bank Rakyat offers six-month instalment deferment for Sabah flood victims

KUALA LUMPUR: Bank Rakyat is offering a six-month instalment deferment facility for individual and business customers affected by recent floods and landslides in several Sabah districts.

Chief executive officer Ahmad Shahril Mohd Shariff stated this initiative aims to ease customers’ financial burdens during this challenging period.

The facility covers Personal Financing-i, Housing Financing-i, Vehicle Financing-i, Vehicle Hire Purchase-i, Education Financing-i, Micro Financing-i, Pawn Broking-i and Credit Card-i products.

“Bank Rakyat hopes this facility will provide some relief and aligns with the care and compassion values of Malaysia Madani,“ he said in a statement.

Affected customers can apply via email to bantuanbanjir@bankrakyat.com.my with their full name, identification card number, affected address, contact number, financing type and utility bill copy for address verification.

Credit Card-i customers should send applications to kkredit@bankrakyat.com.my while business customers can visit the nearest business banking centre for assistance.

More information is available at Bank Rakyat’s website, call centre at 1300 800 800, nearest branches or through the bank’s official social media channels. – Bernama