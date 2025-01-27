SHAH ALAM: Local authorities in Selangor must ensure that all facilities and cleanliness throughout the state are at their best in preparation for the ASEAN 2025 Chairmanship, says Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

Speaking during his 2025 New Year’s address, Amirudin said Selangor served as the first point of entry for foreign delegations to Malaysia, and it was the state’s responsibility to leave a positive impression.

“There will be various meetings at different levels, and Selangor will host some of these meetings. Even if there are no pre-meetings, Selangor is the first entry point for international delegations via the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport in Subang, or Port Klang by sea.

“We will have many distinguished guests from various countries. Imagine their first impression of Malaysia being uneven roads, or poorly maintained signboards and landscapes. This impacts not just Selangor but also Malaysia,” he said here today.

Meanwhile, in conjunction with Visit Selangor Year (TMS) 2025, Amirudin urged all local authorities to highlight the state’s unique identity and called on accommodation providers, resorts, and eateries not to exploit the occasion by excessively hiking prices.