Malaysia strengthens ASEAN ties ahead of 58th AMM in Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR: Foreign Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Amran Mohamed Zin held bilateral discussions with senior officials from Laos and the Philippines in preparation for the 58th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM) and related meetings.

The talks focused on aligning agendas, finalising joint documents, and ensuring seamless logistical arrangements.

The meetings aimed to enhance coordination among ASEAN member states on key regional issues before ministerial-level discussions commence.

Amran first met with Laos Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister Phongsavanh Sisoulath, followed by Alternate SOM Leader ASEAN-Philippines Ana Marie L. Hernando.

The 58th AMM, under Malaysia’s 2025 ASEAN Chairmanship theme ‘Inclusivity and Sustainability,’ will include 24 ministerial-level meetings with ASEAN Dialogue Partners and Sectoral Dialogue Partners.

Scheduled from July 8 to 11, the event is expected to host around 1,500 delegates, including foreign ministers from ASEAN states, Timor-Leste, and senior officials from the ASEAN Secretariat.

Malaysia is hosting the AMM for the fifth time, having previously chaired ASEAN in 1977, 1997, 2005, and 2015. – Bernama