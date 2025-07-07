Sabah assembly approves RM1.18 billion supplementary budget for 2025

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah State Legislative Assembly has approved a RM1.18 billion Supplementary Supply Bill for 2025, ensuring smooth administrative operations until the assembly’s automatic dissolution on November 11.

State Finance Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun tabled the bill, which was passed via majority voice vote after debates by 26 assemblymen.

The allocation is divided into six categories, with RM600 million designated for contributions to the Statutory Fund.

Other key allocations include RM204 million for administrative expenses, RM195 million for operational costs, RM84 million for domestic grants, RM54.4 million for investments, and RM50.7 million for special allocations.

Masidi clarified that the Finance Ministry received an additional RM789.1 million, including RM600 million for the Statutory Fund.

Of this, RM250 million will reduce the Development Account deficit without affecting cash flow.

Another RM185.5 million is allocated for general treasury services, RM3.6 million for ministry operations, and RM150 million for the Statutory Trust Fund to maintain roads and bridges statewide.

A RM200 million provision under the Special State Trust Fund will support initiatives like SENTOSA (student aid), SUBFLY (airfare subsidies), SUKSES (school activities), and infrastructure repairs.

Additionally, RM54.4 million from the treasury services budget will fund equity investments, RM89.1 million for infrastructure, and RM30 million for Kota Kinabalu City Hall.

The supplementary budget also includes RM147.6 million for the Works Ministry, RM94.4 million for the Chief Minister’s Department, and RM55.7 million for the Agriculture, Fisheries and Food Industry Ministry.

Smaller allocations cover housing, community development, and youth programs.

For development expenditure, RM416 million is allocated across 83 projects under 10 ministries.

The Works Ministry receives the largest share (RM254.9 million), followed by Rural Development (RM82.5 million).

The assembly resumes tomorrow. – Bernama