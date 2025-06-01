KUALA LUMPUR: Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya are fully prepared to host approximately 180 key meetings scheduled to take place across both federal territories in conjunction with Malaysia’s ASEAN Chairmanship this year.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Dr Zaliha Mustafa said preparations encompass various critical aspects, including security, public health, community management, and disaster preparedness.

“Preparatory measures include enhanced security controls through close cooperation among enforcement agencies, along with strengthened public health safeguards to mitigate any health risks that could disrupt the event.

“Social issues will be addressed effectively through proactive approaches, while disaster preparedness has been bolstered with regular simulation exercises and a more efficient and responsive early warning system,“ she said in a Facebook post today.

Earlier, she chaired the Federal Territories Security Committee (JKKN) meeting, which specifically discussed the Federal Territories’ readiness to ensure the smooth organisation of the events.

She also called on all parties, including non-governmental organisations and communities, to extend their full support and cooperation to make the ASEAN Chairmanship a new benchmark for hosting international events.

Malaysia officially assumes the ASEAN Chairmanship on Jan 1, this year, under the theme ‘Inclusivity and Sustainability’, reflecting the country’s aspiration to foster a unified and prosperous ASEAN.