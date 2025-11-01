BUTTERWORTH: The Ministry of National Unity will host various programmes to strengthen regional unity under the ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community pillar throughout Malaysia’s ASEAN Chairmanship, said Deputy Minister K. Saraswathy.

“This is among the Ministry of National Unity’s efforts to build a more inclusive, harmonious, and sustainable ASEAN community,“ she told reporters after officiating the Moral and Hindu Religion Quiz Challenge for Tamil National-Type School students in Penang, here yesterday.

Malaysia officially assumed the ASEAN Chairmanship on Jan 1, 2025, under the theme of Inclusivity and Sustainability, reflecting the nation’s aspiration to shape a united and prosperous ASEAN.

Throughout the year, Malaysia will host approximately 323 ASEAN meetings at various levels, including the ASEAN Summit.

Meanwhile, Saraswathy said that the ministry and its agencies organise 360 high-impact unity programmes annually to encourage Malaysians to view diversity as a strength to be leveraged, enabling the country to compete with others in the region.

“Since the establishment of the Ministry of National Unity in 2020, we have made significant progress in bolstering unity. In fact, the level of unity among Malaysians is now at its best,“ she said.

On the National Unity Index (IPNas), Saraswathy said the biennial study has shown a positive trend, with a target score of 0.7 set for this year.

“Currently, Malaysia stands at 0.52, and we hope to achieve the target of 0.7, which is considered satisfactory in the current context. However, the National Unity Ministry acknowledges that there are several key challenges to tackle,“ she added.