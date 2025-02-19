SHAH ALAM: Selangor will capitalise on Malaysia’s status as the 2025 ASEAN Chair to stimulate the inflow of international investments, particularly from the region, through three key programmes, the state legislative assembly was told today.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the three state programmes, namely Visit Selangor Year 2025 campaign, Selangor International Business Summit (SIBS), and Selangor Aviation Show (SAS) are expected to receive a trade boost from the region.

“Through these programmes, we aim to create value and enhance trade between ASEAN countries to streamline and strengthen economic cooperation.

“This is an opportunity to bridge the gap between the countries, as one of the key issues we have identified is the lack of intra-ASEAN trade,“ he said when replying to a question from Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali (PN-Hulu Kelang).

Amirudin said the state government is working with the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI) to incorporate SIBS 2025 into the agenda for Malaysia’s ASEAN Chairmanship 2025 programme.

He added that the summit would be held at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC) in October.

“As per our previous slogan, ‘SIBS as a gateway to ASEAN,‘ this time, it will serve as one of the key platforms to promote business and industrial development, particularly Selangor’s industrial parks,“ he said.