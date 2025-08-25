ASEAN Energy Business Forum 2025 to boost regional clean energy integration

KUALA LUMPUR: The ASEAN Energy Business Forum 2025 will drive regional energy integration and strengthen Malaysia’s position as a clean energy investment hub.

Deputy Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir stated that the forum will focus on sustainable financing and an inclusive energy transition.

“Malaysia will leverage this forum to highlight investment opportunities in renewable energy, low-carbon technology, smart grids and energy storage,” he told the Dewan Rakyat.

Scheduled for October 15 to 17, the event expects to gather 1,500 delegates from across ASEAN and international dialogue partners.

Akmal Nasrullah emphasised that AEBF 2025 will accelerate efforts toward establishing the ASEAN Power Grid and enhancing regional energy resilience.

The forum will also support ASEAN countries’ ambitions to become a green electricity hub and Malaysia’s target of 70% renewable energy capacity by 2050.

He highlighted Malaysia’s diverse energy resources as a key advantage in attracting renewable energy investments.

“When we launched the National Energy Transition Roadmap, it opened opportunities for Malaysia to attract investments that require renewable energy,” he added.

The deputy minister noted that current government announcements show increasing investment flows due to interest in Malaysia’s renewable energy efforts.

AEBF 2025 will serve as a platform for Malaysia to advance energy transition discussions at the 47th ASEAN Summit in late October. – Bernama