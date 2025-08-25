Woman suffers severe burns in Tambun house fire involving three homes

IPOH: A woman suffered severe burns across nearly her entire body during a residential fire in Taman Perajurit, Ipoh Timur, near Tambun this morning.

The Perak Fire and Rescue Department received an emergency alert at 10.39 am and dispatched teams from Tambun, Meru Raya, and Ipoh stations to the scene.

Shazlean Mohd Hanafiah, the department’s Acting Assistant Director of Operations, confirmed that the Bercham Volunteer Fire Squad also provided assistance at the incident.

“The fire involved three Class A houses, with the first house about 80% burnt, while the second and third houses, about 30% and 10% burnt,” he said in a statement today.

He added that the injured woman, who is in her 40s, was promptly transported to a hospital for urgent medical treatment. – Bernama