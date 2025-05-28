KUALA LUMPUR: ASEAN member states have expressed grave concern over the continued war in Gaza and the Middle East, according to the Chairman’s Statement issued today following the conclusion of the 46th ASEAN Summit.

Highlighting the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, the leaders of the regional bloc strongly condemned all attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure, which have resulted in immense number of casualties, particularly innocent women and children.

“We called on all parties to protect civilians and adhere to international law, including international humanitarian and human rights law as well as the Provisional Orders of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in 2024.

“We commended the efforts of ASEAN member states in delivering humanitarian assistance and called on all ASEAN members and external partners to continue facilitating such aid,” said the statement.

They also affirmed their support for the United Nations (UN) Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) and emphasised the need for full resumption of unimpeded, rapid, safe, and sustained humanitarian access, including through expanded capacity at border crossings and by sea.

ASEAN also urged all concerned parties to pursue meaningful dialogue towards a comprehensive, just and lasting resolution based on the two-state solution, in line with international law and relevant UN resolutions.

Meanwhile, they also expressed grave concern over the surge in North Korea’s intercontinental ballistic missile testing and ballistic missile launches and the increased tension in the Korean Peninsula, which are a worrisome development that threatens peace and stability in the region.

They urged the country to de-escalate tensions and called on all concerned parties to resume peaceful dialogue, including creating a conducive environment towards the realisation of lasting peace and stability in a denuclearised Korean Peninsula.

“We stressed the importance of continued peaceful dialogue among all parties concerned in order to realise lasting peace and stability in a denuclearised Korean Peninsula,” it said.

Regarding Ukraine, the statement said, as for all nations, ASEAN member states continued to reaffirm their respect for sovereignty, political independence, and territorial integrity.

Reiterating their call for compliance with the UN Charter and international law, they called for a swift end to the conflict and further urged a lasting peace between Ukraine and Russia.

The 46th ASEAN Summit, held under Malaysia’s 2025 Chairmanship on May 26 and 27 with the theme “Inclusivity and Sustainability”, successfully concluded today.

In conjunction with the summit, two pivotal high-level engagements – the 2nd ASEAN-GCC Summit and the inaugural ASEAN-GCC-China Summit – had been convened, serving as strategic platforms to advance regional and inter-regional cooperation.