VIENTIANE: The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM) commenced in the capital of Laos today, ahead of the opening ceremony of the 44th and 45th ASEAN Summits and Related Summits, which will take place at the National Convention Centre (NCC) on Oct 9.

Key topics to be discussed include ASEAN community-building efforts, strategic future directions, and the management of ASEAN’s external relations.

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and Foreign Ministry Secretary-General Datuk Seri Amran Mohamed Zin are leading the Malaysian delegation.

In addition to the AMM, Mohamad is expected to participate in the 28th ASEAN Political-Security Community (APSC) Council meeting and the 35th ASEAN Coordinating Council (ACC) meeting, alongside his ASEAN counterparts at the NCC.

ALSO READ: Anwar to lead Malaysian delegation to ASEAN summits, related summits in Vientiane

Meanwhile, Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz, also in Vientiane for the 44th and 45th ASEAN Summits and Related Summits, is scheduled to hold several bilateral meetings today, including discussions with the Economic Research Institute for ASEAN and East Asia (ERIA), the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP), and the South China Morning Post.

Later in the evening, Tengku Zafrul will attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) Special Reception at the ASEAN Summit 2024, which focuses on enabling ASEAN’s digital future.

Additionally, Malaysian ambassador to Laos, Edi Irwan Mahmud, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is expected to arrive in Vientiane this evening.

“Anwar will lead the Malaysian delegation to the Summits and is scheduled to attend meetings with ASEAN’s seven dialogue partners, namely Australia, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the United States, and Canada. He will also participate in the ASEAN Plus Three Summit, East Asia Summit and the ASEAN-United Nations Summit,“ Edi told the Malaysian media.

Laos, as the 2024 ASEAN chair, will hand over the post to Malaysia during the closing ceremony of the Summits on Oct 11.