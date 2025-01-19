LANGKAWI: The ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ (AMM) Retreat, held in Langkawi, Kedah, successfully concluded today, reaffirming the island resort’s status as a world-class tourism and conference venue.

The two-day retreat is one of 32 ASEAN meetings scheduled to be held on the iconic tourist island, located in the northern region of Peninsular Malaysia.

The AMM Retreat marked the first milestone in Malaysia’s chairmanship of ASEAN 2025.

Malaysia’s Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said the government is showcasing Langkawi as a world-class tourism and conference venue.

“I thank LADA (Langkawi Development Authority) and other agencies in Kedah and Langkawi for their close cooperation and active involvement in supporting KLN’s efforts and ensuring the success of ASEAN meetings. KLN enjoys good cooperation from agencies,” he said following the retreat’s conclusion.

As one of the most popular destinations for domestic and international tourists, Langkawi has a proven track record of hosting high-profile events and conferences.

LADA chief executive officer Datuk Haslina Abdul Hamid reportedly said a total of 132 events have been included in the Langkawi Events Calendar 2025, aiming to strengthen the island’s tourism industry as part of the Visit Kedah Year 2025 campaign.

The Kedah state government has also set an ambitious target of attracting 3.5 million domestic and international visitors to Langkawi this year.