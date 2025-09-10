ASEAN forms joint task force for regional security and disaster relief operations

KUALA LUMPUR: ASEAN military leaders have established a joint task force to address non-traditional cross-border threats and coordinate regional disaster relief operations.

Malaysian Chief of Defence Force General Tan Sri Mohd Nizam Jaffar confirmed this represents the most significant outcome from the three-day 22nd ASEAN Chiefs of Defence Forces Meeting.

The newly formed task force will specifically address emerging security challenges including cybercrime and online fraud while coordinating disaster response efforts across member nations.

General Nizam explained that this combined task force will foster cooperation and enable joint action among ASEAN member states beginning immediately.

He clarified that the task force differs fundamentally from NATO while serving as a platform for collective discussions and coordinated responses to shared regional threats.

General Nizam emphasised that developing the task force to NATO’s level would require considerable time due to ASEAN’s commitment to the Zone of Peace, Freedom and Neutrality principles.

The meeting reaffirmed the ACDFM’s position as the premier military leadership forum within the ASEAN framework.

Participants committed to maintaining regional peace and stability while resolving disputes through peaceful means in accordance with international law.

The agreement specifically referenced the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea as the legal framework for maritime dispute resolution.

Member nations pledged to strengthen trust through various confidence-building measures including the Code for Unplanned Encounters at Sea and military air encounter guidelines.

The meeting also endorsed continued cooperation under the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea framework.

The chairmanship of the ACDFM officially transferred from Malaysia to the Philippines during the closing ceremony. – Bernama