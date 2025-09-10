Crane driver’s remand extended in child abuse case involving six-year-old nephew

KANGAR: The remand period for a crane driver suspected of abusing his six-year-old nephew has been extended for two additional days.

Kangar District Police chief ACP Yusharifuddin Mohd Yusop confirmed that Magistrate Ana Rozana Mohd Nor granted the extension at the Kangar Magistrates’ Court today.

He stated that investigation papers would be referred to the Perlis Deputy Public Prosecutor’s Office during this extended remand period.

The 26-year-old suspect was originally remanded for four days following his arrest on Sunday morning.

Police arrested the man at 12.20 am on Sunday for allegedly hitting the boy’s left arm with a belt.

The alleged assault caused visible bruises on the young victim’s hand according to initial police reports.

The incident occurred at a residential property in Jalan Kilang Ais, Kuala Perlis. – Bernama