KUALA LUMPUR: The second ASEAN-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit and the inaugural ASEAN-GCC-China Summit in Kuala Lumpur this week mark a significant step towards strengthening tripartite regional cooperation, particularly in economic collaboration, said ASEAN Secretary-General Dr Kao Kim Hourn.

Kao, who is leading the ASEAN Secretariat delegation to the 46th ASEAN Summit and related meetings, said the presence of high-level leaders, including Kuwait’s Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, underscores the importance of this evolving partnership.

“It is important to have leaders from all six GCC member states. When the first summit was held in Saudi Arabia two years ago, all ASEAN leaders flew to participate, and it proved to be a successful summit. We expect the same outcome here under Malaysia’s chairmanship,” he said in a pool media interview on site.

Kao noted that strong bilateral relations positively influence ASEAN’s broader engagements.

“The Crown Prince’s visit to Kuala Lumpur is to take part in the second ASEAN-GCC Summit and the ASEAN-GCC-China Summit. These engagements reflect how ASEAN, the GCC, and China can come together to advance their shared economic interests,” he said.

On the prospect of a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between ASEAN and the GCC, Kao said the idea has been explored and a pre-feasibility study completed.

“This study will be channelled through official mechanisms to both sides to consider what kind of economic cooperation can be pursued between the two regions. But it is still early in the process,” he said.

Kao explained that ASEAN’s current economic focus remains on strengthening intra-ASEAN cooperation and sustaining momentum with existing external partners through bilateral FTAs.

“That said, there is potential for good progress, and we should wait for the Chair to announce any latest developments,” he said.

The ASEAN-GCC cooperation framework was first adopted by leaders of both blocs two years ago, laying the foundation for deeper engagement. The introduction of the ASEAN-GCC-China Summit this year adds a new dimension, creating opportunities for tripartite economic collaboration.

Kuwait’s Crown Prince is scheduled to depart for Malaysia on Sunday to lead Kuwait’s delegation to the 2nd ASEAN-GCC Summit and the ASEAN-GCC-China Summit in Kuala Lumpur. Reports indicate he will represent the Amir of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, at the high-level meetings.

Malaysia, holding the ASEAN Chairmanship for 2025 under the theme ‘Inclusivity and Sustainability’, will host the 46th ASEAN Summit, the 2nd ASEAN-GCC Summit, and the inaugural ASEAN-GCC-China Summit at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre on May 26 and 27.

The ASEAN-GCC-China Summit, scheduled for May 27 alongside the ASEAN-GCC Summit, represents a significant platform for expanded regional and inter-regional cooperation.