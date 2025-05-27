KUALA LUMPUR: The inaugural ASEAN-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC)-China Summit marks a landmark moment in international cooperation, bringing together three dynamic partners with shared aspirations and remarkable achievements, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said.

In his opening remarks at the summit today, Anwar said that, for the first time, the three regions are convening in this unique format — each with a rich civilisational legacy, deep-rooted cultures and shared aspirations.

“These are regions booming with fantastic achievements. The GCC has become a centre of financial strength, artificial intelligence and digital innovation, with energy remaining its core pillar,” he said.

Anwar noted that China’s transformation has extended far beyond its borders, reshaping not only the regional economy but also the global landscape.

“Their methods in combating poverty have been highly effective, and their advances in economic performance, digitalisation and artificial intelligence (AI) are truly remarkable,” he emphasised.

Anwar also highlighted the deep and enduring ties among ASEAN member states, noting that from the ancient Silk Road and the vibrant maritime networks of Southeast Asia to today’s modern trade corridors, their peoples have long been connected through commerce, culture and the exchange of ideas.

“Historically, centres such as Malacca exemplified this tradition, serving as vital crossroads linking East and West, and demonstrating the power of openness, exchange and strategic connectivity,” he said.

He further remarked that the region’s spirit of trust and collaborative friendship remains a defining characteristic on the global stage.

“We work together, we think together. From Jakarta to Vientiane, and now to Kuala Lumpur and Manila next year, we’ve consistently focused on core, fundamental issues,” he added.

Anwar attributed ASEAN’s lasting peace and economic dynamism to this shared commitment, describing the bloc as not only one of the most peaceful regions in the world but also among the fastest-growing economies globally.

Anwar also expressed hope that the summit would mark a new chapter in ASEAN’s journey of outward-looking engagement, showcasing what can be achieved when partners collaborate with mutual respect and a shared sense of purpose.

“Despite these challenges, I am confident that ASEAN, the GCC and China can draw upon our unique strengths to shape a future that is more connected, more resilient and more prosperous for generations to come,” he said.

“ASEAN has long demonstrated that regionalism, anchored in consensus, respect and openness, can succeed. We have thrived in our longstanding partnerships with the GCC and China. Today, we have the opportunity to elevate these ties,” he stressed.

Also present were Kuwait’s Crown Prince and President of the current session of the Supreme Council of the GCC, Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, and China’s Premier Li Qiang.

Among the other ASEAN leaders who attended today’s event were the Sultan of Brunei, Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah; Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet; Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone; Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh; Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.; Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong; and Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

Also in attendance were Timor-Leste Prime Minister Kay Rala Xanana Gusmão as an observer, and ASEAN secretary-general Dr Kao Kim Hourn.