ASEAN honours green cities at 6th ESC Awards and 5th COR ceremony

LANGKAWI: The 6th ASEAN Environmentally Sustainable Cities Award and the 5th Certificate of Recognition ceremony highlighted regional excellence in urban environmental management tonight.

Acting Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani congratulated all award recipients for their exemplary sustainability practices.

“Your achievements are a source of pride for your nations and an inspiration for us all,” he stated during his welcoming remarks at the Ministerial Dinner of the 18th ASEAN Ministerial Meeting on the Environment.

Johari emphasised that environmental challenges like climate change and biodiversity loss require unified and collaborative regional solutions.

Participants engaged in meaningful discussions with ASEAN partners to address various pressing environmental issues.

Malaysia celebrated significant milestones including the official endorsement of three new ASEAN Heritage Parks.

Tengku Hassanal Wildlife Reserve in Pahang received heritage park status alongside Bako National Park and Lambir Hills National Park in Sarawak.

Kota Tinggi received the prestigious ESC Award for its environmental sustainability achievements.

Johor Bahru, Bandaraya Diraja Klang, Petaling Jaya, Hang Tuah Jaya, Banting and Melaka all received Certificates of Recognition across multiple categories.

The awards recognised excellence in Clean Air, Clean Land, Clean Water, Urban Biodiversity and Green Spaces, and Circular Economy.

Ten ASEAN cities received the 6th ESC Award while nineteen cities obtained the 5th Certificate of Recognition.

These honours underscore ASEAN’s collective commitment to sharing best practices and strengthening regional collaboration.

The ceremony reaffirmed the region’s dedication to building greener, more liveable and resilient communities through unified environmental action. – Bernama