VIENTIANE: The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is set for greater resilience and connectivity as it strengthens its importance as a regional intergovernmental organisation in the global stage.

Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone noted that since the establishment of the ASEAN Community in 2015, ASEAN has been continuously strengthening its position, making it a widely recognised region and attracting growing interest from external partners.

“Our dialogue partners remain steadfast in their support for ASEAN Centrality within the evolving regional architecture, including the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific (AOIP),“ he said during his welcoming remarks at the opening of the 44th and 45th ASEAN Summits and Related Summits at the National Convention Centre (NCC) on Wednesday.

He highlighted the expansion of the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia (TAC), with more states seeking accession to this important treaty.

“At the same time, an increasing number of countries and regional organisations are engaging with ASEAN in various capacities,” he added.

“Laos firmly believes that ASEAN’s achievements are built on mutual trust, support, and cooperation among Member States, guided by the ASEAN way and its fundamental principles,“ Sonexay emphasised.

ASEAN will include all countries in the Southeast Asia region once Timor-Leste is accorded full membership as the 11th member of the bloc.

Malaysia’s delegation to the summits is led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who arrived in Vientiane on Tuesday night.

Other ASEAN leaders attending the summits include Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei; Thailand’s Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra; Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.; Vietnam’s Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh; Singapore’s Prime Minister Lawrence Wong; Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Manet; Indonesia’s Vice President Ma’ruf Amin; Myanmar’s Permanent Secretary of the Foreign Ministry Aung Kyaw Moe.

Timor-Leste’s Prime Minister Kay Rala Xanana Gusmão was also present.

Meanwhile, Laos President Thongloun Sisoulith, in his opening address, said that this year’s ASEAN chairmanship theme, “ASEAN: Enhancing Connectivity and Resilience,” aligns with ASEAN’s goals of promoting connectivity and resilience across the region.

“Our aspiration is to transform the Lao PDR (People’s Democratic Republic) from a landlocked country into a land-linked hub of regional and international connectivity,” Thongloun said.

He also emphasised that ASEAN, as a regional inter-governmental organisation, is defined by its diversity and has successfully overcome numerous challenges since its inception, culminating in the establishment of the ASEAN Community in 2015.

“Today, ASEAN is home to nearly 700 million people, making it the third-largest economy in Asia and the fifth-largest globally. Projections indicate that ASEAN will become the world’s fourth-largest economy by 2030,“ he added.

Among the notable world leaders expected to attend the Summits are China’s Premier Li Qiang, Japan’s Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

The summits will conclude on October 11, with Laos handing over the ASEAN Chairmanship to Malaysia.

At the event, Prime Minister Anwar is scheduled to deliver remarks, outlining Malaysia’s vision as ASEAN’s next chair.

Malaysia will officially assume the ASEAN chair on Jan 1, 2025.