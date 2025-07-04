ASEAN-Korea delegation visits Woodrose Senior Residences for elder care insights

SHAH ALAM: A delegation from the ASEAN+Republic of Korea (ROK) Conference on Care and Support for Older Persons visited Woodrose Senior Residences to study innovative approaches in elder care.

The visit highlights regional efforts to address the growing needs of aging populations.

Woodrose Group Executive Chairman Abdul Rashid Bernard Lawrence stated that the delegation, which included health and welfare officials from ASEAN and Korea, explored the facility’s medical units, rehabilitation services, and culturally sensitive care models.

“This visit reinforces that eldercare is not a domestic issue—it’s a regional imperative,“ he said.

Malaysia’s aging population, currently at 8.1% aged 65 and above, is projected to rise to 14.5% by 2040.

Similar demographic shifts across Southeast Asia are increasing demand for structured elder care solutions.

“Traditional family-based caregiving is becoming less viable due to urban migration and rising living costs,“ Abdul Rashid noted.

Dr. Satish Ranggayah from the Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development emphasized the importance of cross-border collaboration.

“Woodrose Senior Residences plays a pivotal role in Malaysia’s evolving eldercare landscape through its Shariah-compliant, holistic approach,“ he said.

The facility offers long-term care, dementia support, and short-term stays, catering to both seniors and their families. - Bernama