ASEAN law ministers commit to strengthening arbitration and mediation frameworks

KUALA LUMPUR: Ministers of Law, Justice, and Attorneys-General from the ten ASEAN Member States today reaffirmed their collective commitment to advancing international commercial arbitration and mediation as a tool for regional economic development, legal cooperation, and access to justice.

The joint declaration was adopted at the ASEAN Law Forum 2025 here, which was attended by representatives from Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Indonesia, Lao PDR, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.

In a joint statement, the ministers emphasised the importance of harmonising arbitration and mediation frameworks across ASEAN in alignment with international standards such as the Convention on the Recognition and Enforcement of Foreign Arbitral Awards, the Convention on International Settlement Agreements Resulting from Mediation, and the UNCITRAL Model Law on International Commercial Arbitration.

“A robust legal infrastructure for dispute resolution is essential for attracting investment, promoting trade, and strengthening economic growth in the region,” the statement read.

The ministers recognised the need for greater collaboration among ASEAN nations and with international and regional partners, including knowledge-sharing platforms and capacity-building initiatives.

These would target the upskilling of policymakers, legal professionals, and dispute resolution practitioners to meet the region’s evolving needs in Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR).

In a notable move, the joint statement also addressed the transformative role of technology and Artificial Intelligence (AI) in improving ADR mechanisms.

The ministers supported the use of AI-powered platforms to enhance efficiency, reduce costs, and ensure evidence-based and impartial decision-making—while also underscoring the importance of responsible AI use, data privacy, and human oversight.

“We encourage the use of AI to streamline case management and facilitate equitable outcomes, while upholding transparency, impartiality, and the rule of law,” said the statement, which also reaffirmed the importance of inclusivity, accessibility, and public trust in legal processes.

By strengthening regional frameworks for arbitration and mediation, the ministers aim to improve access to justice, support sustainable development, and reinforce ASEAN’s position in the global legal and economic landscape.

The declaration concluded with a unified pledge to build an inclusive, resilient, and dynamic ASEAN community, anchored on the principles of justice, economic prosperity, and long-term stability.

Earlier, at the closing ceremony of the forum, held at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said, said that the joint statement signed today was more than words on paper.

“It was a message to the world that ASEAN is open for business, united in justice, and committed to inclusivity,” she stressed.

Also present at the final day of the forum were Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) M. Kulasegaran, and Secretary-General of ASEAN Dr Kao Kim Hourn.

The three-day forum brought together 58 speakers and moderators in 15 expert-led sessions, with more than 300 participants from ASEAN and beyond.

Discussions covered alternative dispute resolution, commercial and business law reform and human rights. – Bernama