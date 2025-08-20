PROTON has announced the launch of a nationwide photography contest designed to capture the passion, pride, and everyday stories of Malaysians with their Proton vehicles. Running from 18 August to 30 September 2025, the competition carries the theme “Lens of Proton: Beauty in Every Detail”, and invites participants to showcase how Proton plays a role in their lives, going beyond its image as just a car manufacturer.

The initiative, themed “More Than Cars – Show Us Your Proton Story”, encourages creativity and personal expression. Entrants can submit photographs that portray their Proton in meaningful contexts, whether on the open road, during cherished family moments, or through artistic perspectives that highlight the brand’s place in Malaysian culture.

Winners of the contest will be awarded cash prizes along with certificates of recognition. The grand prize winner will receive RM2,000, while the second and third place winners will take home RM1,000 and RM700, respectively. To ensure a wide range of recognition, Proton will also award 50 consolation prizes of RM200 each, giving more participants the chance to be celebrated for their ceativity.

The photography competition is part of Proton’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its connection with the community and celebrate the bond Malaysians share with the national carmaker. The company aims to highlight how its vehicles are woven into daily life, symbolising reliability, unity, and national pride.

Those interested in participating can access further details and submission guidelines by scanning the official QR code provided by Proton.