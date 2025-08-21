MANY of us groan at the thought of commuting two hours to and fro work — but would you survive a five-hour daily journey?

That’s the reality one Malaysian woman claims she faces, much to the shock of netizens.

In a TikTok video posted by Elle Eisha who travells between Cyberjaya and Bukit Kepong, Johor every weekday.

Each journey takes her two and a half hours.

On TikTok, user @elleeisha revealed that her petrol and toll expenses alone cost her more than RM2,000 a month, not including tyres, oil changes, and servicing.

ALSO READ: M’sian shares how he drives 120 km just for work

“Petrol and toll already RM2,000 plus, not including tyres, oil and service,” she wrote in reply to a comment.

Others sympathised but advised her to consider moving closer to work.

“If you can, rent a room nearby and go home on holidays. Honestly, it’s not worth spending so much on petrol, toll and maintenance. Plus your body will be too exhausted,” said one commenter.

Some netizens praised her perseverance and offered words of encouragement.

“Real fighter, we complain even at just 30 minutes,” one user wrote.

Another added: “Everyone has their own sacrifices. Some rent to be closer to work but far from family, others commute far to stay near family. May Allah always protect and bless your journey, sis.”