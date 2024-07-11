ASEAN: Malaysia hopes us reinvigorates engagement, particularly in higher education - Zambry

KUALA LUMPUR: As ASEAN Chair in 2025, Malaysia hopes that the United States (US) reinvigorates its engagement with Southeast Asia, as Malaysia is eager to deepen its collaboration, including in higher education.

Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir said education is a powerful driver of growth, innovation and mutual understanding and as such, Malaysia believes that a strong partnership in this area will benefit not only the country but also the entire ASEAN region.

“By strengthening our educational ties, we can empower future leaders, drive sustainable development and foster cultural exchange that enrich both our societies,“ he said in his keynote address at the US-Malaysia Vice Chancellor Round Table Dialogue: Partnerships in Higher Education 2024 here today.

Organised by the Malaysian American Commission on Educational Exchange (MACEE), the event brings together vice-chancellors from over 25 public and private Malaysian universities to engage directly with the Higher Education Minister and the US Ambassador to Malaysia on matters of mutual interests such as academic exchanges and research partnerships.

Malaysia is committed to making the partnership a cornerstone of its ASEAN Chairmanship, anticipating a collaborative journey that will have a long-term positive impact on the country’s education sectors and beyond.

Speaking to reporters after the event, Zambry said both parties had discussed new areas of collaboration, such as student and academic mobility for both nations to strengthen people-to-people relationships.

“We are very committed and we are going to look into that and then, we hope we’ll be able to draw plans of action in the years to come,” he said.

On another note, Zambry extended his heartfelt congratulations to the people of the United States on Donald Trump’s victory in the country’s presidential election.

He stated that Trump’s remarkable political comeback after leaving the White House is a democratic process for any strong nation.

“The United States continues to demonstrate the power of civic engagement and resilience, and despite past adversity and predictions, you have now installed your new president.

“So we hope that our relationship will continue to strengthen, and as you are aware, our relationship has been deeply rooted for many years in various fields, not only in the economy but also in education,“ he said.

Trump is set for a historic second term as US president after defeating Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris in the race for the White House. Trump lost the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden.