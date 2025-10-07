ASEAN must instil noble values among youth in digital age

KUALA LUMPUR: ASEAN member countries must nurture in their younger generation the values of cooperation, understanding and mutual respect to strengthen regional unity and resilience in the digital era.

Communications Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa stated these shared values are crucial to ensuring ASEAN’s continued progress and solidarity as the region navigates an increasingly interconnected and digital future.

He emphasised that traditions are not just preserved but lived through sustained connections between peoples across ASEAN nations.

Mohamad Fauzi stressed the importance of passing to youth the values of cooperation, understanding and respect in the digital age just as traditions pass between generations.

He delivered these remarks while speaking at a dinner held in conjunction with the 10th ASEAN Senior Officials Meeting Responsible for Information Working Group on Information, Media and Training.

The ministry’s Deputy Secretary-General (Telecommunications Infrastructure) Mano Verabathran and Bernama chief executive officer Datin Paduka Nur-ul Afida Kamaludin were also present at the event.

Mohamad Fauzi described the gathering as not merely formal but a celebration of friendship and solidarity reflecting ASEAN’s unity as one family.

He expressed Malaysia’s pride in sharing its heritage through food, culture and hospitality while celebrating the distinct traditions of each ASEAN Member State.

The Communications Ministry secretary-general added that this dinner should remind participants that diversity represents strength and traditions form the foundation of a stronger, united ASEAN.

The 10th SOMRI Working Group on Information, Media and Training brings together senior representatives from ASEAN member states to strengthen regional cooperation in information sharing and responsible media practices.

This two-day meeting builds upon outcomes from the 17th ASEAN Ministers Responsible for Information and the 22nd SOMRI which reaffirmed regional commitment to digital literacy and information integrity.

Malaysia’s delegation comprises representatives from the Ministry of Communications, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission and Bernama. – Bernama