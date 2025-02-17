KUALA LUMPUR: ASEAN must move beyond traditional trade and investment figures and focus on a partnership that is transformational and future-oriented, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He stressed that ASEAN must move beyond reacting to global shifts and lead.

“We must lead. Our success depends on how well we integrate new technologies, develop robust economic frameworks and secure a more equitable and sustainable future for all,” he said during the keynote address at the China Conference: Southeast Asia 2025 today.

Anwar noted that Malaysia stands at the heart of significant global uncertainties and transformation and is not a mere bystander in the shifting tides of geopolitics and economics.

“We are active participants, working with our partners to build a future that is resilient and innovative,” he said.

He further said that China has been ASEAN’s most significant economic partner for years, and this relationship will continue to be a cornerstone of regional stability.

“However, as global economic dynamics evolve, our engagement must also adapt to new challenges and opportunities,” he pointed out.

In addition, the prime minister said that the next phase of ASEAN-China economic cooperation must be driven by strategic technological collaboration, sustainable growth, and human capital development.

“We must embrace and support the integration of artificial intelligence into regional supply chains, ensuring that ASEAN remains at the forefront of the digital economy,” he said.

At the same time, Anwar noted that expanding cooperation in renewable energy, green industries, and sustainable infrastructure is vital to fostering long-term resilience and environmental responsibility.

“Equally important is the empowerment of ASEAN’s workforce, equipping our people with the necessary skills to navigate and thrive in an evolving digital landscape,” he said.

He added that ASEAN’s connectivity with China must extend beyond enhancing trade efficiency as it must drive shared prosperity.