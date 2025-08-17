Sabah allocates RM600,000 to help e-hailing workers open EPF accounts

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah state government has set aside nearly RM600,000 to assist e-hailing workers in opening Employees Provident Fund (EPF) accounts.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor revealed that 11,109 applications have been received from e-hailing workers for the contributions.

“This initiative aims to support those e-hailing workers who have yet to open an EPF account,“ he said during his speech at the Sabah Moto Day 8.0 launch at Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS).

Hajiji also praised the Sabah Moto Day event, which drew around 60,000 motorcyclists and motorsports enthusiasts from Sabah, Sarawak, and Brunei.

“The significant turnout of participants and visitors reflects the enduring appeal of motorsports to the youth and the general public,“ he added.

“I am truly impressed by the support from all participants, regardless of age, race, or religion, united by a common interest,“ Hajiji remarked.

He noted that such gatherings positively contribute to the state’s economic growth.

At the Youth Programme launch in Putatan, Hajiji highlighted the state government’s focus on youth development through grants, training, and entrepreneurship programmes.

He announced a RM300,000 Youth Programme Grant for youth NGOs in Tanjung Aru, Petagas, and Tanjung Keramat constituencies.

“This grant exemplifies our commitment to supporting projects and ideas that benefit the local community,“ he said.

Hajiji urged recipients to utilise the grant effectively for youth-focused initiatives.

The state government has invested RM1.33 billion in youth development, including RM848.26 million for educational assistance and RM485 million for talent and skills programmes since 2021.

“This is an unprecedented commitment by the state government,“ he emphasised.

Hajiji reiterated the government’s dedication to nurturing future leaders through these initiatives. - Bernama