JPPKK provides aid to family of Polimas student who died in river accident

BUKIT MERTAJAM: The Department of Polytechnic Education and Community Colleges will assist the family of an 18-year-old Politeknik Sultan Abdul Halim student who died in a tragic river accident.

Muhamad Amsyar Muqri Mohd Asri lost his life when a rice harvester he was riding with three friends plunged into a river at Kampung Sanglang near Jitra on Saturday.

Dr Shamsuri Abdullah, the department’s deputy director-general for planning, confirmed the family would receive financial aid along with psychological and moral support.

Polimas has already contacted the victim’s family to offer immediate assistance during this difficult time.

The department stands with the family to provide comprehensive support including moral and psychological assistance alongside other available help.

Dr Shamsuri made this announcement after officiating the 24th Politeknik Seberang Perai convocation ceremony attended by director Mohd Ruzi Hamzah.

Rescuers found Muhamad Amsyar Muqri’s body at 10:01 am yesterday at a depth of four metres approximately ten metres from the initial accident location.

His three friends involved in the same incident managed to escape unharmed from the tragic accident. – Bernama