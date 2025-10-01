ASEAN poverty rate drops to 10.8% as region advances towards 2030 SDGs

PUTRAJAYA: The proportion of ASEAN’s population living below the national poverty line fell to 10.8% in 2023 from 13.3% in 2016.

According to the ASEAN Sustainable Development Goals Indicators Progress Report 2025, this places the region firmly on track to achieve its 2030 target.

The landmark report was launched virtually by ASEANStats in partnership with the Department of Statistics Malaysia.

It provides a regional assessment of achievements and challenges in implementing the 2030 Agenda.

Chief Statistician Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin said the report serves as a vital reference for policymakers.

“This initiative demonstrates Malaysia’s commitment as the ACSS 2025 lead country to elevate public awareness of the vital role of statistics in national and regional development,“ he said.

The report’s findings highlighted significant improvements in the health workforce across ASEAN.

Medical doctors increased from 6.7 to 8.0 per 10,000 population between 2016 and 2023.

Nurses and midwives rose from 26.2 to 29.4 while dentists increased from 1.1 to 1.4 per 10,000 population.

Pharmacists saw growth from 2.2 to 2.9 per 10,000 population during the same period.

Infrastructure and digital connectivity showed remarkable improvements throughout the region.

Access to electricity increased from 88.5% to 95.7% of the ASEAN population.

Electricity coverage in primary schools rose from 78.9% to 85.3% while secondary schools improved from 86.9% to 89.3%.

Upper secondary schools achieved 98.0% electricity coverage according to the report.

Fixed broadband subscriptions more than doubled from 5.7 to 11.8 per 100 population.

Internet usage surged from 50.6% to 82.0% across ASEAN member states.

Youth unemployment dropped to 8.5% from 11.2% while adult account ownership rose from 60.5% to 76.4%.

Renewable energy capacity expanded from 60.1 to 74.9 watts per capita.

Nine ASEAN Member States adopted disaster risk strategies aligned with the Sendai Framework.

The ASEAN SDG Indicators Progress Report 2025 provides comprehensive coverage of all 17 goals and 68 associated targets.

It measures progress through 80 unique indicators or 165 when accounting for sub-indicators.

Mohd Uzir noted that 15 targets are currently on track particularly in poverty eradication, health and clean energy.

Meanwhile 32 targets show moderate progress and 21 indicate stagnation or regression.

“Over the past seven years, ASEAN has made commendable progress across all goals,“ he added.

The report reflects the region’s collective commitment to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. – Bernama