ASEAN remains peaceful region despite political changes in Thailand and Indonesia

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has confirmed that recent political transitions in Thailand and Indonesia will not disrupt regional stability or investor confidence in ASEAN.

He described ASEAN as relatively the most peaceful region despite leadership changes in neighbouring countries.

Anwar stated that Thailand’s situation has settled with new Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and stability remains the most important factor.

The Prime Minister revealed he had a lengthy phone conversation with Indonesian President Prabowo who confirmed that things are almost back to normal in Indonesia.

Anwar expressed confidence in the region’s stability and noted that investors have not shown any negative reactions to these political developments.

Malaysia, as ASEAN Chair, hopes investors will maintain their confidence in the region according to the Prime Minister.

Regarding former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra’s role as his informal adviser on ASEAN affairs, Anwar said discussions will continue with Anutin soon.

Anwar clarified that no immediate decisions are needed and Thaksin’s role is currently limited due to his restricted freedom to provide views and cooperation.

These remarks come as markets closely observe leadership transitions in both countries with recent appointments in Thailand and Indonesia.

Anwar had appointed Thaksin as his informal adviser on ASEAN affairs in December 2024 during Malaysia’s tenure as ASEAN chair.

The International Conference on Social Sciences and Humanities was organised by Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia through its Faculty of Social Science and Humanities.

The conference theme focused on human relationships in the era of artificial intelligence and technology across various disciplines.

Several dignitaries attended the event including the Minister of Higher Education and UKM officials. – Bernama