KUALA LUMPUR: ASEAN should work with Myanmar in post-humanitarian efforts amid the devastating earthquake and address some of the ongoing concerns that have been expressed while adhering to the broad parameters of the five-point consensus.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said he was thankful that most of the member countries of ASEAN, of which Malaysia is the Chair, have come together to offer assistance to Myanmar after the recent devastating earthquake, where dead toll has risen above 3,500.

“We have had direct engagement with (Myanmar junta leader) Senior General (Min Aung Hlaing) to speak about humanitarian efforts.

“And I have also informed all my colleagues that we should use this occasion to work together. At least starting with humanitarian engagement with both parties accede to some of the concerns that we have expressed according to the broad parameters of the five point consensus,” he said in his closing remark of the 12th ASEAN Finance Ministers’ and Central Bank Governors’ Meeting (AFMGM) here today.

Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister had raised the same issue with Vietnam’s Prime Minister, Pham Minh Chinh during his recent call.

He said they both agreed that ASEAN must engage in dialogue and negotiations with all relevant parties to achieve a peaceful and inclusive resolution for Myanmar.

This approach is critical in ensuring that any actions taken align with both humanitarian principles and the larger goal of regional stability, he added.