ASEAN Smart City Action Plan 2026-2035 tops ASCN8 meeting agenda

KUALA LUMPUR: The preparation of the ASEAN Smart City Action Plan 2026-2035 stands as a key highlight of the 8th Annual Meeting of the ASEAN Smart Cities Network.

Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming stated that this regional strategic reference will shape green, inclusive and digital cities across ASEAN member nations.

Nga, who also serves as UN-Habitat president, emphasised that ASEAN can set a global example by demonstrating that urban development must be both smart and people-centred.

“ASCN is not just about modern technology or sophisticated infrastructure; it must be anchored on people, communities and the societal values that bind this region,” he said in a statement.

He described ASCN8 as a symbol of ASEAN’s collective determination to create future cities that are inclusive, liveable and sustainable.

The minister officially opened ASCN8, which runs from 8 to 12 September, bringing together regional leaders, smart city experts and various stakeholders.

This gathering coincides with Malaysia’s ASEAN Chairmanship 2025 and reflects international recognition of Malaysia’s leadership in sustainable urban development.

Malaysia is using the meeting to reinforce its regional leadership and strengthen ASEAN cooperation in realising smart and sustainable urban agendas.

The event’s theme focuses on fostering stronger cooperation towards a common goal for smart and sustainable urban development in ASEAN.

Beyond official meetings, ASCN8’s agenda includes policy and technical discussions through the Smart City Connect Exhibition and Smart City Expert Talk.

These platforms connect governments, the private sector and civil society to advance smart city initiatives across the region.

The ASCN8 delegation will make official visits to the Putrajaya Command Centre and Putrajaya Wetlands to observe Malaysia’s progress.

These visits will focus on digital infrastructure development and environmental conservation efforts, highlighting sustainability practices. – Bernama