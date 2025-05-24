KUALA LUMPUR: The ASEAN Senior Officials’ Meeting (SOM) today paid tribute to the former President of Vietnam, Tran Duc Luong, who died on Tuesday.

Malaysia’s Foreign Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Amran Mohamed Zin extended the nation’s deepest condolences and acknowledged the former leader’s contributions, especially in the context of ASEAN cooperation.

“On behalf of Malaysia, we extend our heartfelt condolences on the passing of the former president.

“Our Prime Minister has already conveyed his sympathies to the government and people of Vietnam, expressing our sorrow and recognising the late leader’s service and dedication to the nation,” Amran said before the meeting commenced at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC) today.

The SOM is a key preparatory phase ahead of the 46th ASEAN Summit, scheduled to take place from May 26 to 27.

The session began with remarks by Amran welcoming ASEAN SOM Leaders, Timor-Leste’s SOM representatives and officials from the ASEAN Secretariat to the meeting.

The 46th ASEAN Summit, themed “Inclusivity and Sustainability”, will gather leaders from the bloc’s member states to discuss regional issues, foster economic cooperation and advance the principles of inclusivity and sustainability.

Kuala Lumpur will also concurrently host the second ASEAN-GCC Summit and the inaugural ASEAN-GCC-China Summit.

Yesterday, Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim also expressed his condolences in a Facebook post, noting that the late president served during a pivotal period in Vietnam’s history. He credited Tran Duc Luong with steadfastly upholding the spirit of the Doi Moi (economic) reforms.

Tran Duc Luong died at the age of 88, at 10.51 pm on Tuesday (May 20) at his residence in Hanoi, after a period of illness.

He served as Deputy Prime Minister from September 1992 to August 1997 and as President from September 1997 to June 2006.