ASEAN steel policymakers propose council for government engagement

ASEAN steel policymakers have proposed forming an ASEAN Council on Steel to enhance government-to-government engagement in the region’s steel industry.

Investment, Trade and Industry Deputy Minister Liew Chin Tong said the idea was proposed during the ASEAN Steel Policymakers’ meeting attended by regional delegates.

The proposed council would push for more government-to-government and association-level discussions in the region.

Liew stated that governments in the region have not engaged with each other sufficiently on the steel industry previously.

He emphasised the need for a more structured government-to-government conversation across ASEAN regarding steel industry matters.

The council would structure the steel industry in a more organised and sustainable manner according to the proposal.

Liew highlighted five key agendas for the proposed council including capacity management and decarbonisation.

Other key agendas include steel standards for high-rise buildings, technical cooperation, and trade remedies.

He also expressed interest in extending the proposed council to include China following his recent visit to Beijing.

Liew noted his positive impression of the China Iron and Steel Association’s sophistication during his meetings.

MITI Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz earlier highlighted ASEAN’s growing steel demand.

Steel consumption in the ASEAN-6 reached 74 million tonnes in 2023, close to the pre-pandemic peak.

The Philippines delegation, as next year’s ASEAN chair, has decided to continue organising the steel policymakers’ meeting.

Liew confirmed that next year’s event will be held in the Philippines with participation from all regional delegates. – Bernama