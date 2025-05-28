KUALA LUMPUR: ASEAN is stepping up efforts to deepen cooperation with global partners while focusing on building a stronger, united regional community that promotes peace, trust and respect for international law.

In a Chairman’s Statement issued following the conclution of the 46th ASEAN Summit today, ASEAN leaders emphasised the importance of maintaining unity and ASEAN Centrality in dealing with external partners.

“We underscored the need to promote an enabling environment for peace, stability and prosperity for all by ensuring a culture of dialogue and cooperation, instead of rivalry, enhancing mutual trust and confidence, and respecting international law,” the statement stated.

This approach is part of ASEAN’s broader goal to establish a resilient, rules-based regional architecture guided by international law.

The ASEAN Summit, which drew leaders and high-level delegations from ASEAN and partner countries, was held under Malaysia’s 2025 ASEAN Chairmanship theme ‘Inclusivity and Sustainability’.

This year marks Malaysia’s fifth term as ASEAN Chair, following previous chairmanships in 1977, 1997, 2005, and 2015.

The leaders also took note of the growing interest from countries, regional and international organisations in formalising relations and substantive cooperation with ASEAN.

The interest reflects the regional grouping’s increasing global relevance and unique convening power for diplomacy amid today’s geopolitical and geo-economic uncertainties.

Looking ahead, ASEAN looks forward to successful outcomes of the following summits slated to be held in conjunction with the 47th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits in October 2025 in Malaysia, namely the 5th ASEAN-Australia Summit, the 28th ASEAN-China Summit, the 28th ASEAN-Japan Summit, the 26th ASEAN-Republic of Korea (ROK) Summit, the 13th ASEAN-United States Summit, and the 22nd ASEAN-India Summit.

Significant progress has also been made in formalising Comprehensive Strategic Partnerships, such as the recent ASEAN-ROK partnership, and plans are underway to establish a similar agreement with New Zealand.

“We looked forward to strengthening ASEAN’s partnerships with Canada, China, India, New Zealand, the ROK, Russia, the United States, and the United Nations through the successor Plans of Action (POAs) for 2026-2030 as well as a Joint Vision Statement with the United States.

“These instruments will guide the further development of ASEAN’s external partnerships in alignment with the ASEAN Community Vision 2045 and its Strategic Plan,” the statement read.