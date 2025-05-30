KLANG: The Malaysian Fisheries Development Authority (LKIM) has urged fishermen nationwide to venture into marketing activities rather than focusing solely on fishing to increase their income.

LKIM chairman Muhammad Faiz Fadzil said the extra step forward is necessary, taking into account that the income of fishermen remained stagnant every year, requiring assistance from many parties including the government.

“I myself have done a business review and found that many companies such as supermarkets have made huge profits to the point of being listed on the stock exchange, while they are not the ones who face the rigours of going out to sea.

“This matter indirectly raises questions about the status of local fishermen in the country’s economic structure, it is very pathetic since many are still living in poverty,“ he said in Bandar Bukit Tinggi here today.

Muhammad Faiz said LKIM is formulating a more aggressive strategy to elevate the status of fishermen to also double up as traders who will be managed by the state fishing association.

He said the initiative also has the potential to be realised through the aquaculture sector in line with the government’s target to ensure that the aquaculture industry contributes 40 per cent of the national fish supply by 2030.

“With the aim ion of establishing the ‘Gagasan Nelayan Jaga Nelayan’ movement in the next 10 years, I call on all fishermen to increase their confidence so that they are capable of breaking out of the poverty cycle.

“From here on, fishermen through their respective associations must change their mindset to streamline the existing governance structure to prevent fishery resources from being exploited by inappropriate parties in the value chain,“ he said.

In another development, Muhammad Faiz also reminded the 40,000 fishermen who received fuel subsidies totalling RM1.6 billion nationwide to comply with the terms to ensure a continuation of the subsidy.

He said that LKIM, which is also a statutory body under the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (KPKM), will not compromise but will impose strict action against fishermen who defaulted.

Earlier, Muhamad Faiz officiated the 40th annual general meeting of the Selangor State Fishermen’s Association (PENEGOR) which was also attended by nearly 100 leaders from area fishermen’s associations (PNK) statewide.

In the same event, the National Fishermen’s Association (NEKMAT) also presented zakat totalling RM21,000 to PENEGOR members.