SEPANG: Over 90 per cent of Malaysian pilgrims have safely reached the Holy Land so far via 98 flights departing from Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), says Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar.

Mohd Na’im said that today he would be joining 284 pilgrims, along with Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar, to perform the fifth pillar of Islam for the 1446H/2025 season.

“We only have about two thousand pilgrims remaining. This means that out of 31,600 pilgrims, almost 30,000 are already in the Holy Land,” he told reporters before departing here.

Earlier, Mohd Na’im and Shamsul Azri greeted Malaysian pilgrims departing this evening on flight MH8192.

The Saudi Arabian government has approved a Haj quota of 31,600 for Malaysian pilgrims this season.

The first flight carrying Malaysian pilgrims left on April 29, while the last flight is scheduled for June 1, with the Day of Arafah (Wukuf), which is the 9th of Zulhijjah, falling on Thursday, June 5.

Sharing his programme while in the Holy Land, he said various activities had been arranged by Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH), including visiting TH headquarters in Makkah and Madinah, attending the 49th Grand Haj Symposium, and holding an official meeting with Saudi Arabian Minister of Haj and Umrah Dr Tawfiq Fawzan Al-Rabiah.

“This symposium is held annually during the Haj season, where all Haj ministers convene to discuss and resolve any issues related to Haj matters,” he said.

He also advised Malaysian pilgrims to always take care of their health while performing Haj, especially during wukuf.

“I hope our pilgrims stay well-hydrated and remain at their accommodations unless there is a need to go out, as we are concerned about health risks from overexposure to the heat,” he said.

Expressing his appreciation to TH haj officials and media personnel, Mohd Na’im said they had performed their duties well and carried out their entrusted responsibilities for the smooth running of this season’s haj pilgrimage.

“Each of you has played your role. TH greatly appreciates the contribution of media personnel in disseminating information, especially updates from the Holy Land,” he added.